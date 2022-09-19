LiveQueen Elizabeth II funeral: Queen's coffin heads to Windsor ahead of procession to St George’s Chapel for committal ceremony
The Queen is to be buried following a state funeral for Her Majesty.
Crowds of mourners have flocked to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.
The Queen’s coffin was carried from New Palace Yard towards Westminster Abbey on the Royal Navy State Funeral Gun Carriage.
The coffin was followed by the King and other members of the royal family on foot, including the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex.
As the hearse left Wellington Arch just before 2pm the national anthem was sung while the vehicle was given the royal salute by members of the military parade.
The King, the Queen Consort and members of the royal family are following the hearse to Windsor by car, ahead of the procession to St George’s Chapel where a committal ceremony will take place from 4pm.
Presidents and prime ministers from across the globe filled the Abbey, with US President Joe Biden were among the mourners alongside France’s President Emmanuel Macron, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, her counterpart from Canada Justin Trudeau, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
Her Majesty will be laid to rest with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor this afternoon.
Read More
Queen’s coffin begins procession towards Wellington Arch on State Gun Carriage
Last updated: Monday, 19 September, 2022, 14:40
The Queen’s former prime ministers were among the mourners at the state funeral in Westminster Abbey.
Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major and their spouses were seated together for the service.
Cherie Blair was seen chatting to Mr Brown, who was seated next to her, despite the bitter feuding of the New Labour era.
During Sir Tony’s final conference as Labour leader in 2006, his wife was reported to have called Mr Brown – then the chancellor with designs on the premiership – a liar, something she denied.
In his own speech following the row, Sir Tony thanked his wife for her support over the years, adding: “I mean, I don’t have to worry about her running off with the bloke next door.”
People queued for hours on South Carriage Drive in a bid to see the Queen’s coffin. Many had tried to line the funeral procession route but were unable to gain access.
Jonathan and Heidi Johnson, both 73, from Worthing, stood for four hours to catch a glimpse of the coffin.
Mrs Johnson said: “I felt it was our duty to come. We have had another monarch but she has been our Queen since we were three.
“I have plates with her picture on and have followed her. I thought she was wonderful.”
Thousands of mourners clapped and waved Union flags as a marching band paraded down the Long Walk in Windsor.
Dressed in official regalia, the band was led by officials on horseback as they marched from Windsor Castle down the pathway ahead of the Queen’s final journey through Windsor.
As the Queen’s coffin was moved into the hearse that left Wellington Arch, the national anthem was sung while the vehicle was given the royal salute by members of the military parade.
Many members of the public threw flowers as she was transported to Windsor by car, ahead of the procession to St George’s Chapel where a committal ceremony will take place from 4pm.
Hundreds of colourful bouquets have brightened the base of Windsor Castle ahead of the procession of the Queen’s coffin through the Berkshire town.
Several mourners have been seen praying and quietly shedding a tear as they laid flowers for the late monarch.