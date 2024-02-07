Prince William's first public comments since King's cancer diagnosis: "We really appreciate everyone's kind messages"

The Prince of Wales has thanked well-wishers as he spoke publicly for the first time since the King’s cancer diagnosis.

William attended a gala fundraising dinner for London’s Air Ambulance Charity, of which he is patron, in central London on Wednesday evening.

Arriving at the dinner, William waved to people gathered outside the venue.

Prince William, Prince Of Wales smiles as he attends London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

He said: “We really appreciate everyone’s kind messages, thank you.”

William then mingled with guests including actor Tom Cruise inside.

William’s wife Kate left hospital last Monday and returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to be with their three children after undergoing planned abdominal surgery on January 16 at the London Clinic.

At the same private hospital, the King received treatment for an enlarged prostate and was discharged the same day as his daughter-in-law but on Monday Buckingham Palace announced Charles had been diagnosed with a “form of cancer”.

The Prince Of Wales speaks to Tom Cruise as he attends London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner (Photo by Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The exact details of the princess’s condition have not been revealed but Kensington Palace said previously it was not cancer-related and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private.

The gala dinner is raising funds for London’s Air Ambulance Charity’s Up Against Time appeal, which is seeking £15 million to replace the service’s helicopter fleet by the autumn.

William is a former air ambulance pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance and during the event will meet crew members, former patients and supporters before delivering a short speech.

London’s Air Ambulance Charity was established in 1989 following a growing consensus of opinion that victims of serious accidents were dying because of the delay in expert medical help reaching them and the time it took to transport patients to hospital.

The service pioneered the doctor-on-board model for air ambulances and aims to bring the hospital emergency department to the scene of an incident.

Earlier, the Prince of Wales had returned to work supporting the King as the Duke of Sussex travelled home to America following a whirlwind trip to see their cancer-stricken father.

William hosted a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony and received “good wishes” for Charles.

Former England striker Ellen White, who was made an MBE for services to football, passed on to William her “best wishes” for the King, and sympathised with the monarchy, saying it must be a “difficult” time for the royal family.

Harry had been told, like other senior royals, personally by the King about his diagnosis, and quickly boarded a flight from California, spending around 45 minutes at Charles’ Clarence House home on Tuesday.

Charles looked relaxed later that day when, as he returned to Sandringham, he was seen in public for the first time since his cancer diagnosis was announced by Buckingham Palace on Monday.

But there was no meeting between the estranged siblings William and Harry, who have had a fractured relationship for a number of years, exacerbated after the Sussexes stepped down as working royals, moved to America and aired a string of grievances against the royal family.

The duke was photographed earlier at a VIP area of Heathrow Airport, around 24 hours after first arriving in the UK, as he began his journey back to America.

Charles has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

Downing Street took the unusual step of confirming details about a personal phone call between Rishi Sunak and the King this evening, where the Prime Minister is likely to have wished Charles well, ahead of their regular audiences resuming on February 21.

William may step in to represent his father at an event, but no engagements are scheduled at the moment and the royal palaces will make arrangements if the need arises.

Kate left hospital last Monday and returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to be reunited with her three children, but the 42-year-old future queen is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.

The prince last carried out a major royal event more than three weeks ago, when he travelled to Leeds to make former Leeds Rhinos team-mates Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield each a CBE for raising funds and awareness for motor neurone disease.

White chatted briefly to William, president of the Football Association, during the investiture ceremony and said afterwards it must be a “difficult” time for the royal family.

The former striker, who was part of England’s Euro 2022 winning team, said to the PA news agency about the conversation: “I sent my best wishes to the King.

“I just think, you know, it must be a difficult time for the family.”

David Shreeve, who co-founded the Conservation Foundation charity with TV botanist David Bellamy, was made an MBE and said after the ceremony: “I did say to him at the end that I wished both his wife and his dad good luck.