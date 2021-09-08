Prince Andrew: Duke of York reportedly heads to Balmoral amid claims that he is avoiding lawyers

Prince Andrew has reportedly travelled to the Royal family’s Scottish residence Balmoral amid claims he is avoiding lawyers.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 6:05 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Duke of York has been pictured outside the Scottish estate with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

The pair arrived at the 50,000-acre estate after they were seen leaving Royal Lodge in Berkshire, where they both live despite having divorced in 1996.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Sun has reported Andrew headed to Aberdeenshire to avoid receiving paperwork from lawyers in relation to a New York lawsuit accusing him of rape.

File photo dated 19/1/2020 of the Duke of York.

Read More

Read More
Covid Scotland: 'Cautious optimism' as Nicola Sturgeon confirms increase in case...

The lawsuit was filed by Virginia Giuffre, who has claimed she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew’s former friend.

Ms Giuffre has alleged she had sex with the duke when she was 17 and a minor under US law.

Andrew has vehemently denied the allegations in the past, but the prince is yet to officially respond to the lawsuit filed by Ms Giuffre in the US.

It was reported that until now, Prince Andrew was staying at Windsor Castle.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.