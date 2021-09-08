The Duke of York has been pictured outside the Scottish estate with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
The pair arrived at the 50,000-acre estate after they were seen leaving Royal Lodge in Berkshire, where they both live despite having divorced in 1996.
The Sun has reported Andrew headed to Aberdeenshire to avoid receiving paperwork from lawyers in relation to a New York lawsuit accusing him of rape.
The lawsuit was filed by Virginia Giuffre, who has claimed she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew’s former friend.
Ms Giuffre has alleged she had sex with the duke when she was 17 and a minor under US law.
Andrew has vehemently denied the allegations in the past, but the prince is yet to officially respond to the lawsuit filed by Ms Giuffre in the US.
It was reported that until now, Prince Andrew was staying at Windsor Castle.