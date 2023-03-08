To celebrate #IWD2023, we have put together a list of the 10 most inspiring Scottish Women of all time, as voted for by Scotsman readers.

Today marks International Women’s Day as people around the globe come together to celebrate the achievements of women in all areas of society.

And this year’s event comes with a brand a new theme, as organisers urge people to #EmbraceEquity as the campaign aims to get the world talking about why equal opportunities are not enough.

Over the decades, Scotland has laid claim to some of the most inspirational and strong women in history. To name them all would require a book, so instead we decided to ask our readers who they felt were the 10 most inspirational Scottish women of all time.

Here’s who they voted for...

1 . Mary Queen Of Scots Scotland's most inspiring woman - according to our readers - is Mary Queen Of Scots. She was the Queen of Scotland from 14 December 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567.

2 . Elsie Inglis The founder of Scottish Women's Hospital, Eliza Maud "Elsie" Inglis was a Scottish doctor, surgeon, teacher, suffragist and all round inspirational women who made a huge difference to the life of many women.

3 . Nicola Sturgeon Many of our readers cited outgoing SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon as the most inspiring Scottish women due to her work as First Minster over the last eight years.

4 . Annie Lennox Scottish singer Annie Lennox is one of the most iconic in the music business - scoring a string of hits both as a solo artist and with 80s band Eurythmics.