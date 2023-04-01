All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
20 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
21 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
21 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
23 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
23 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Man and woman killed and three injured in Argyll road collision

Two people have died in a collision on the A85 in Argyll with the key road closed for more than eight hours following the tragedy.

By Alison Campsie
Published 1st Apr 2023, 10:41 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 10:41 BST
The collision happened near Dalmally in Argyll, pictured here from the head of nearby Loch Awe. PIC: Spodzone/CC/Flickr.
The collision happened near Dalmally in Argyll, pictured here from the head of nearby Loch Awe. PIC: Spodzone/CC/Flickr.
The collision happened near Dalmally in Argyll, pictured here from the head of nearby Loch Awe. PIC: Spodzone/CC/Flickr.

Police were called to the road, near Dalmally, at around 2pm on Friday, after reports of a crash between an Audi Q2 and a Ford Mondeo.

The 69-year-old woman driving the Audi and the 70-year-old male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The three men in the Ford Mondeo were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment, with the road also closed for more than eight hours to allow for investigations to be undertaken.

Sergeant Archie McGuire said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the two people who have died.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was travelling in the area and may have dashcam footage which could assist to get in touch.”

Witnesses are asked to contact 101 with any information regarding the incident, quoting the incident number 1923 of March 31.

PoliceAudiGlasgow