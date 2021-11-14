Emergency services responded to an “incident” outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Merseyside Police said a car explosion at the hospital has not been declared a terrorist incident but counter terrorism officers are leading the investigation “out of caution”.

One person died while a male casualty was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Emergency services outside Liverpool Women's Hospital after an incident occurred at around 11am.

A statement said: “Unfortunately, we can confirm that one person has died and another has been taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, which thankfully are not life threatening.

“So far we understand that the car involved was a taxi which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred.

“Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything.

“We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion but given how it has happened, out of caution, Counter Terrorism Police are leading the investigation supported by Merseyside Police.”

Police said a major incident had been declared.

Images of a vehicle on fire, and later burnt out, at the scene earlier were shared online.

Footage of a number of explosions and billowing smoke outside the hospital were also shared as a bomb disposal unit attended.

