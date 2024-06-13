Firm that was ‘major sponsor’ last year not involved in 2024 iteration

One of the flagship events of Edinburgh’s festival season has lost another high-profile sponsor, intensifying fears around its financial sustainability amid an ongoing row over the decision to sever its ties with a major investment management firm.

The Edinburgh International Book Festival (EIBF), a key fixture in Scotland’s cultural calendar for more than four decades, is counting the costs after its collective agreement to end its 20 year-long partnership with Baillie Gifford, with organisers of the event claiming their ability to deliver a safe and successful event this August had been “severely compromised” amid threats of disruption from activists.

Now, The Scotsman has learned another investment firm that served as a major sponsor of the festival only last year will not be sponsoring this year’s iteration – a development that raises further questions about the gathering’s ability to make ends meet a time when it and other arts events are still struggling to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

Rathbones, a leading wealth and investment management firm, is not among the sponsors of this summer’s event. Like Baillie Gifford, Rathbones had been a supporter of EIBF for several years. As recently as last year, it was among the sponsors of the event’s 40th anniversary.

It understood the decision by the firm not to sponsor EIBF this year is due to timing considerations. There were discussions between the company and the festival organisers earlier this year, with Rathbones open to sponsoring it again in future years. The company has a long history of supporting the arts. It is the corporate dance partner of Scottish Ballet, and has supported Celtic Connections and Aye Write.

Recent press coverage had focused on the prospect of the activists who targeted Bailie Gifford’s backing of the festival turning their attention to Rathbones and other high-profile sponsors. The firm, which has made a group-wide commitment to achieving a net zero transition by 2050 or sooner, has said it regards “carefully considered investment” in certain fossil fuel companies as “compatible” with its net zero aim. It has set a separate target to end investment in thermal coal by 2030.

There is no indication the decision by Rathbones not to sponsor this year’s festival was influenced by the protests around Baillie Gifford, but the decision represents yet another financial blow to the showpiece event.

The Edinburgh Futures Institute (EFI) building will play host to book festival events this year

Earlier this week, Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Fringe Society, whose board voted to retain Baillie Gifford as an official sponsor of its outreach work, described the sponsorship landscape as “challenging,” and said public sector routes for support were “vastly diminished”.

A spokeswoman for Rathbones said: “Rathbones remains a committed sponsor and supporter of the arts in Scotland.”