Commonwealth Games opening ceremony: Prince Charles drives into stadium in Aston Martin

Prince Charles drives with Camilla in an Aston Martin sports car into the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games

The couple entered the arena at the same time as 72 other red, white or blue cars with links to the Birmingham car industry, which formed a Union flag in the centre of Alexander Stadium.

The couple then took their seats to watch the Red Arrows air display team fly over the arena leaving a red, white and blue trail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malala Yousafzai addressed the crowd and said the young athletes competing at the Games are a reminder that “every child deserves the chance to reach her full potential and pursue her wildest dreams”.

The RAF Red Arrows perform a flypast during the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

In a short but powerful message, the activist and author said competitors represented millions of children and “our shared hope for the future”.

“Tonight, teams from 72 countries and territories join the people of Birmingham to celebrate friendship across borders,” she said.

“The young athletes who will compete over the next few weeks represent millions of girls and boys across the Commonwealth – our shared hope for the future. A future where every child can go to school, where women are free to participate in society, where families can live in peace and in dignity.

“Over the next two weeks when we watch the incredible athletes of the Commonwealth Games, remember that every child deserves the chance to reach her full potential and pursue her wildest dreams.”