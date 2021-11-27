Blair Drummond Safari Park announced that it will not be welcoming visitors today, as staff clear up in the aftermath of the storm, which saw gusts of up to 98mph hit parts of the UK.

No animals or members of staff were harmed at the attaction near Stirling, but several trees were toppled by the high winds, with some of the surrounding roads to the park also closed.

In an update on Facebook, the park said that its sustomers with tickets will receive an email about rescheduling their visit, or accessing a refund.

It thanked people for their understanding, and added that the park hopes to reopen on Sunday.

Wellwishers expressed relief on the park’s Facebook page that the damage was not more severe.

Staff at Blair Drummond have been clearing fallen trees in the aftermath of the storm. Picture: Blair Drummond Safari Park

"I’m glad the animals and staff are all safe and well,” wrote Rachie Page. “What a night that was!”

