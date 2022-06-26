Birmingham blast: House destroyed by explosion in Kingstanding, Birmingham, with reports of casualties

Officers were called at 8.38pm on Sunday

The number and severity are not yet known, West Midlands Police has said.

A statement from West Midlands Police said officers were called at 8.38pm on Sunday.

“All emergency services and utility companies are at the scene of a house explosion on Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, Birmingham.

“One house is destroyed with others significantly damaged. Cars have also been damaged.

“There are reports of casualties but the number and severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

“Evacuations are taking place. Those evacuated will be told where to meet. People in the area must immediately follow the instructions of first responders.

“Dulwich Road and surrounding roads are closed and will be for a very long time. Please help us by avoiding the area.

“The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

“Please think of those involved and their loved ones and do not post images online.