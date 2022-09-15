11 pictures as thousands wait in 3 mile queue to pay respects to Queen lying in state

By 10am on Thursday, the queue was around three miles long and stretched past London Bridge to HMS Belfast.

The coffin, which sits on a catafalque and is draped with a Royal Standard, continues to be guarded at all hours by units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

Transport for London (TfL) said nearly 115,000 more Tube journeys were made to or from eight stations in the centre of the capital on Wednesday compared with the same day last week.

A total of 696,468 entries and exits were recorded at Charing Cross, Green Park, Hyde Park Corner, London Bridge, Piccadilly Circus, St James’s Park, Victoria and Westminster stations on Wednesday.

That was up 20% on the total of 581,740 during the previous Tuesday.

1 . Thousands of mourners are continuing to join the miles-long queue Thousands of mourners are continuing to join the miles-long queue to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in state at Westminster Hall. Photo: PA Photo Sales

2 . Members of the public in the queue in Westminster, central London, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state Members of the public in the queue in Westminster, central London, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Thursday September 15, 2022. Photo: Jacob King Photo Sales

3 . Members of the public in the queue on the South Bank near to Millennium Bridge Members of the public in the queue on the South Bank near to Millennium Bridge, London, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. The queue itself is moving at around 0.5 miles per hour. Photo: Aaron Chown Photo Sales

4 . Thousands are waiting in line The queue itself is moving at around 0.5 miles per hour. Photo: PA Photo Sales