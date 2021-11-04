Ms Skelton, 40, was last seen in the New Stevenson area of town around 6.30am on November 3, wearing a grey and purple tracksuit.

She is thought to be travelling in her white Dacia Sandero which has the registration, SJ18 NUV.

Ms Skelton is around 5ft 9in and has long brown hair and green eyes.

Inspector Graeme McLaughlin said: “We are growing increasingly concerned about Nathalie’s welfare the longer she remains missing.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information or anybody who may have seen Nathalie or her car to get in touch as soon as you can.

“Nathalie may have been travelling in the West Lothian area near Whitburn and may also have been intending to travel to the South Queensferry area.

“If you can help then please call 101, quoting incident 0816 of 3 November as soon as you can.”

