Name revealed for new Edinburgh bike scheme

The Edinburgh bike scheme has a name, and it may just be leaving locals scratching their heads.

The scheme from Serco and Transport for Edinburgh, was initially pitched under the name of ‘Your Bikes’ however a new name for the scheme has been confirmed.

Your Bikes are no more. Get ready for Just Eat Cycles

Following a sponsorship deal with Just Eat, who are sponsoring the Edinburgh Cycle Hire Scheme for the next 3 years, the scheme will be known as Just Eat Cycles.

As part of the rebrand the current ‘Your Bike’ branding will be replaced on the bikes.

Serco have proposed a network comprising between 40 and 80 locations around the City that would ultimately support a scheme of 1000 bikes by the end of 2018.

Ben Carter, UK marketing director at Just Eat, said: “We’re thrilled to be the new sponsor of Edinburgh’s new cycle hire scheme, which will be a great new way for residents and visitors to get around the city. With over 300 restaurants in Edinburgh available on the Just Eat app, collectively delivering thousands of takeaways every week - from sandwiches at lunchtime, to fish and chips on a Friday night - we believe it’s vitally important to support local communities around the UK.”

Operator Serco is delivering the cycle scheme on behalf of Transport for Edinburgh (TfE). Jason Holtom, Serco’s director of leisure services, said: “We’re really pleased to have such a well-known household brand like Just Eat wanting to support our cycle scheme, which shows the impact the service will bring to the city.

“We will be working closely with Just Eat on this exciting project which will actively promote cycling as a fun, healthy and efficient transport alternative for getting around Edinburgh.”