Mystery sex attacker targets dog walker

A woman was sexually assaulted as she walked her dog in the early hours of Sunday

The 43-year-old woman was on a footpath in Erskine, Renfrewshire, when she was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted.

Police have released no details about the attacker, including whether they are a man or a woman.

The attack happened in Rashieburn near to Rashielee Avenue at around 3.15am.

Officers said the woman did not require hospital treatment but was left extremely distressed by the assault.

Detective Inspector John Stewart said: “Officers are carrying out inquiries in the Rashieburn area, including house-to-house inquiries, to gather more information on this attack.

“We will also be reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas.

“Our investigation is at an early stage to gather more information and establish if it was a man or woman responsible for this attack, and more details on it.

“I am aware that this incident will be concerning to the local community, however I would like to reassure them that additional officers are patrolling the area, and anyone with concerns should speak to officers.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

