Museum in talks to display Trump baby blimp

A museum is in talks to acquire the Donald Trump Baby blimp.

The Museum Of London plans to display the huge inflatable, which depicts the US president in a nappy and clutching a mobile phone, as part of its protest collection.

The owners of the famous effigy are keen for it to go to the museum, it said.

The announcement comes as the Trump Baby blimp is expected to fly again during this week’s state visit.

Museum Of London director Sharon Ament said the institution would also like to display the Sadiq Khan balloon, which depicted the London Mayor in a yellow bikini.

“They’re both really important and of their time,” she said.

“They characterise a satirical characteristic of British people, the way in which we sometimes respond to big issues using satire.

“They acknowledge the social discourse and dialogue in society at the moment.”

Ms Ament said the museum began talks with the owners of the famous Trump blimp last year. “We are in an open discussion and they are very warm [to the idea],” she said.

“They would like it to come to the museum.”

Of the Khan blimp, which was used as part of a campaign seeking to remove the London Mayor from office, she said: “We are trying to connect with the people who made it.”

The museum, which tells the story of the capital from 450,000 BC to the present day, is moving from its base near the Barbican to a larger site in 2024.