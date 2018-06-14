Murder inquiry seeks couple picnicking at Angus beauty spot

Police are working to trace a couple picnicking at an Angus nature reserve hours before a 27-year-old man was murdered at the beauty spot.

Detectives have re-appealed for information a week on from the violent death of Steven Donaldson, whose body was found at Kinnordy Nature Reserve at Kirriemuir on Thursday, June 7.

Steven, an offshore worker who lived in Arbroath, was the victim of a brutal and sustained attack.

Detective Superintendent James Smith of the Major Investigation Team said he wanted to trace a number of people seen in the car park at the nature reserve on Wednesday. June 6, where Steven’s distinctive white BMW M1 was believed to have parked up around 11pm.

They include a man and a woman, who were seen around 7pm sitting on top of a Land Rover Defender-style vehicle, apparently eating a picnic.

Police also want to speak to dark haired man who was seen in a red Seat car sometime between 6pm and 9pm.

Three men spotted in a dark coloured vehicle around 8pm are also being asked to come forward as inquiries continue.

Meanwhile, attempts are being made to trace the occupants of a dark coloured 4X4 vehicle - possibly a Range Rover - that was seen parked a the end of a driveway about half a mile east of the Kinnordy car park around 10pm

The detective said: “I would appeal to these all of these people to come forward.

“It’s now been a week since Steven’s brutal murder and his family and friends are devastated by their loss and our thoughts remain firmly with them during this distressing time.

“This was a young man, who was a son, a brother, a cousin, and a very good friend to many people. It is heart breaking for everyone who knew Steven to try to come to terms with his life being cut short in this violent way.

“Finding Steven’s killer or killers is a priority for us and I have a team of detectives, absolutely determined to find those responsible.”

“I would like to repeat our appeals to the public for assistance as I still firmly believe the answers lie within the local community.”

Steven’s vehicle was last seen at 10.53pm on Wednesday night and entered Kirriemuir having travelled from Arbroath. It was heading in the general direction of Kinnordy Nature Reserve.

The small sports saloon car had the number plate S73 VED. A vehicle parked up at the Kinnordy car park around 11pm is believed to have been his.

Detective Superintendent Smith added: “We need to know what it was that led to Steven being within this car park at that time on Wednesday evening.

“I would appeal to anyone, who has any information, please come forward, don’t assume the police know what you know, let us assess your information, it may be the vital piece that we are looking for.’

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101 or speak to a police officer.

Alternatively if you have any information about the incident you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

Information can also be sent to a dedicated e mail address: operationreduce@scotland.pnn.police.uk<mailto:operationreduce@scotland.pnn.police.uk>