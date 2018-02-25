Murder inquiry launched after ‘violent and targeted’ Glasgow attack

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man’s body was found in Glasgow.

Officers were called to a flat at Copland Quadrant, Ibrox, at around 10.20pm on Friday where 40-year-old James Watt was found dead.

Following a post mortem examination, his death is now being treated as murder and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Officers are currently carrying out further forensic examinations, as well as viewing CCTV footage in order to piece together James’ movements in the lead-up to his death.

Detective Chief Inspector Suzie Chow said: “James has been the victim of a violent, and what we believe to be targeted, attack and as such it is vital that we trace the person or persons responsible.

“It is only by speaking to people who knew James, or knew of James, that we can begin to piece together his movements in the lead up to his death.

READ MORE: Man’s death in Glasgow flat treated as suspicious

“We know that James was seen around 1pm on Brighton Place in Glasgow on the day he died so we are trying to gather information about his movements from then up until he was found around 10.20pm that evening.”

DCI Chow added: “We are keen to speak to a man who was in the company of James on Brighton Place who is described as white, 5ft 8/9, between 25-34 years old, clean shaven with short dirty fair hair. He was wearing a Pringle-style long-sleeved jumper which was light blue or grey in colour with diamonds on the front and dark coloured trousers.

“We would encourage this man to come forward as he may have information that can help us in the investigation.

“Anyone who has any information on who this man is, or who seen James on, or on the lead up to, Friday 23 February and has any information about this incident should come forward and contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact the Major Investigation Team at Osprey House via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 4468 of Friday 23 January 2018. Alternatively calls can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.