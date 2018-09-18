Murder accused denies ‘chopping up’ Scottish gran Julie Reilly

A man is to stand trial charged with murdering a woman then chopping up her body.

Andrew Wallace ,42, is accused of killing Julie Reilly at her flat in Glasgow’s Govan.

Prosecutors claim Wallace did assault the 47 year-old gran “by means unknown” and did “inflict violence on her”.

It is said the murder occurred between February 6 and 15 this year.

Wallace then faces a charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

It is claimed at a number of addresses he did “dismember the body” of Miss Reilly severing the legs with a knife, axe or similar items.

Wallace is said to have buried the remains at another property in Govan and elsewhere.

The charge further includes an accusation that he told others Miss Reilly had moved to a new home in the city’s Penilee.

A separate accusation states he fraudulently claimed £368 of a woman’s benefit money which was paid into Miss Reilly’s bank account.

He is said to have done this by “falsifying and submitting” a document containing Miss Reilly’s details.

He faces other allegations of stealing £410 from the mum’s account and using her bank card for £56 of goods from shops including Asda and Lidl.

Wallace – also known as Drew – today pled not guilty during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lord Matthews fixed a trial due to begin in February next year.

The case could last up to 12 days