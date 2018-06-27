Mum sues Thomas Cook after daughter ‘abducted’ at Turkish resort

A single mum from Inverness is set to sue travel agents Thomas Cook after claiming that her daughter was abducted from a hotel kids club at a resort in Antalya, Turkey.

Janet Alexander was staying at the Royal Wings Hotel this April when she took her daughter Lois, nine, to a scuba diving lesson, leaving youngest daughter Rose, five, at the supervised play area.

Janet says when she returned to the resort’s childcare facility, the youngster was missing and hotel staff were none the wiser as to where she had gone.

A frantic search was undertaken to find Rose, who was later found walking with a woman in a hijab near the main road outside the resort, and the duo were brought back to the resort by a guest.

Rose is thought to have went with her alleged captor after being invited to ‘go for a walk’.

Janet has not been able to return to work due to post-traumatic stress following the incident.

In a statement released by lawyers Digby Brown, Janet said: This has been the most traumatic experience of my life.

“I thought my daughter was either dead or faced being trafficked and abused.

“People need to realise these staff-led play groups aren’t the safe places we believe them to be.

“I’ll never trust Thomas Cook again.”

Simon Richards of Digby Brown said: “Janet and her loved ones understandably feel traumatised by this incident.

“Thankfully Rose was safely reunited with her family but her abduction had a very serious and lasting detrimental impact.

“The Royal Wings Hotel breached its contractual duties by failing to look after children in its play area but Thomas Cook are ultimately responsible as it is the company who sold the holiday.”

A Thomas Cook spokesperson told BBC Scotland: “We were very concerned to hear of this incident and we understand how distressing it must have been.

“We are investigating thoroughly with the hotel to understand what happened and we will work with the hotel to make any required changes so that this can’t happen again.”

The company added that its customer welfare team had contacted Ms Alexander to offer support.