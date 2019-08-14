Mum’s bid to find stranger who helped when son who has autism, suffered ‘meltdown’ at Bishopbriggs store

Have your say

A mum has taken to social media in a bid find a kind-hearted stranger who helped when her son who has autism had a “meltdown” at a Bishopbriggs supermarket.

Pauline Dignon thanked the woman from “the bottom of her heart” in a public post on Facebook, after the incident at Bishopbriggs retail park on Monday night (August 12).

The Scottish Sun reported that the post has now been shared more than 1,000 times.

It reads: “I was at the retail park at Bishopbriggs tonight with my daughter and my 12 year old autistic son.

“I took my son into Marks and Spencers to get a few bits of shopping while my daughter waited in her car.

“While we were in the shop my son had quite a traumatic meltdown.

“This was the first time he has had a meltdown as bad as this in a public place.

“He took his shoes off and ran off and ran into a young woman.

“He almost knocked her over.

And now the mum is asking for the woman to get in touch so she can say thanks personally.

She added: “As I was trying to calm him down, the woman he almost knocked over had came over and offered her help.

“She retrieved my shopping and my sons shoes.

“She knelt down and spoke to my son and proceeded to put his shoes on.

“In an instant he was calm.

“I asked her name. I’m sure she said her name was Angela, my brain was a bit mashed at this point!

“Then the security guy brought my son some water.

“Then a lovely lady gave him a couple of pounds to buy himself some sweets.

“I found myself getting upset.

“Not upset at my sons meltdown, but overwhelmed at the kindness and generosity of these people who saw what was going on and went out of their way to help.

“If there is a chance they could see this, I thank you all from the bottom of my heart, especially Angela, you were a true Angel.”