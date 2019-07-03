Mum fled to takeaway to escape attack from ex-partner

A young mum carried her infant son to the safety of a local takeaway after her former partner had subjected her to a vicious attack.

Jason Ingleby (43), of Gowan Brae, Kirkintilloch, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court having admitted the assault he committed in Linlithgow Road, Bo’ness, on September 20 last year.

He was placed on a two-year supervised community payback order and told to do 250 hours of unpaid work within 9 months.

He was also ordered to engage with the UP2U programme and adhere to a six-month restriction of liberty order to stay in his home between 7pm and 7am and a two-year non-harassment order forbidding him from entering Linlithgow Road.