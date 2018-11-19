Multi-million RBS boost for Montrose port plans

Montrose Port Authority has received a fresh multi-million-pound injection to support its master plan redevelopment.

The £5.4 million funding from Royal Bank of Scotland will allow the port to continue its ambitious growth project, which has already received £1.5m in Scottish Government investment.

The financial support comes as work continues to enhance the facility’s capacity, increasing the maximum potential size of berthing vessels from 12,000 to 18,000 deadweight tonnage.

Nik Scott-Gray, chief executive at Montrose Port Authority, said: “The port’s quayside redevelopment is a fundamental element of our master plan and growth strategy process. Due to be completed by summer 2019, this work will enable us to accommodate larger vessels and encourage environmentally friendly modes of transport.

“By directing investment towards key infrastructure projects, we are building upon our current oil and gas, general cargo and recent cruise ship activity, and continue to contribute substantially to the economic growth of the surrounding area, as well as that of Scotland as a whole.”

Under its plans to ramp up its green credentials, the port authority is aiming to remove an estimated 1.26 million tonnes of freight from roads and 86,000 heavy goods lorry journeys.

Ken Anderson, relationship manager at RBS, said: “Montrose Port Authority is a key success story for the North-east economy, and its most recent tranche of investment will ensure it continues to thrive and meet ongoing demand for crucial North Sea oil, renewables, decommissioning and other commercial shipping sectors.

“We look forward to seeing the renovation of the port’s berths, which will enable the port to remain competitive, and allow the regional economy to continue on its upwards trajectory.”