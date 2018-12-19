Muirhouse man allegedly killed by brother is also sibling of Big Brother star John Loughton

A dad-of-two whose brother has been accused of murdering him is also the sibling of Big Brother winner John Loughton.

Roddy Loughton, 26, died after an alleged incident at a property in Muirhouse Terrace in the early hours of Monday.

Roddy Loughton (left) and John Loughton (right).

Emergency services rushed to the scene but sadly could not save the father-of-two.

Police later arrested and charged Roddy’s elder brother Steven Loughton, 29, in connection with his death and he appeared in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday afternoon.

READ MORE: Brother in court over alleged Muirhouse ‘hammer murder’

It has now emerged that Roddy is also the brother of John Loughton, a winner of Big Brother spin-off Celebrity Hijack.

John Loughton, who is described on his website as an award-winning global youth leader and social entrepreneur, scooped £50,000 in prize money when he won the reality TV show on E4 in 2008.

A year prior to appearing on Big Brother, John was the youngest ever person to be elected chair of the Scottish Youth Parliament and, at age 21, ran as an independent candidate in the 2008 by-elections for the Forth ward.

Yesterday afternoon, Steven Loughton appeared briefly in private on petition at Edinburgh Sheriff Court charged with murdering his brother.

The accused made no plea to the single charge and was remanded in custody. The case was continued for further examination.

It is expected Loughton will appear back at court within eight days.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital