MSPs set for discussions over bridge to connect Scotland and Ireland

Politicians are ready to begin discussions over a potential bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The news comes a month after a leading Scottish architect said the move could create a “Celtic powerhouse” - an idea that dates back over 100 years.

According to the BBC, the Scottish Government said that it will “initiate discussions to explore improving connectivity between our two islands.”

“Given the scale of any such fixed link, it is important that all options are fully considered”, a spokesman added.

Scottish architect and university lecturer Alan Dunlop said in January that a combined sea and suspension railway and road bridge similar to that which connects Denmark and Sweden across the Oresund Strait could work and estimated it could cost £15-20 billion.

Speaking to BBC Scotland’s John Beattie Show, he said: “It would be a wonderful thing - a connection between Scotland and Ireland.

“We share a lot of history together, similar ideals.

“The business potential is exceptional, the chance of actually really making an investment in what would be the true North.

“Westminster politicians talk about the northern powerhouse, but they’re really only talking about Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield.

“This would be an investment in what would be, I think, the true North.”