MP says Boris Johnson ‘totally unfit’ to be Prime Minister

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has described Boris Johnson as ‘totally unfit’ to be Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson won the Conservative party leadership contest over Jeremy Hunt with 66 per cent of the vote, thereby replacing Theresa May as Prime Minister.

Ms Jardine believes the UK ‘deserves better’.

She said: “Boris Johnson may now have the keys to Number 10, but he has shown time and time again that he is totally unfit to be the Prime Minister of our country.

“This is a man who, as Foreign Secretary, actually made things worse for a British national imprisoned in Iran.

“This is a man who has repeatedly chosen his own ambitions over the good of his country, and who is willing to take us over the cliff edge with a disastrous no-deal Brexit.

“The UK deserves better, and with Jo Swinson as our new leader, the Liberal Democrats will do everything in our power to stand up for the outward-looking and open country we love.”

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald pinned a gif of Homer Simpson wearing a ‘The End is Near’ sandwich board and ringing a bell on his Facebook page.

Above it he wrote “Posted without comment”.

He also shared a report the EU had shot down Mr Johnson’s latest Brexit plan within moments of his appointment and a statement from the First Minister calling for a no-deal Brexit to be taken off the table.