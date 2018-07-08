Mourners to pay tribute to Alesha MacPhail at candlelit vigil

Crowds will come together on the Isle of Bute to remember Alesha MacPhail at a candlelit vigil.

Hundreds of people will gather at Rothesay’s Guildford Square at 8pm on Sunday in memory of the six-year-old.

Alesha MacPhail was reported missing on Monday morning while staying with her father and grandparents. Her body was discovered thee hours later in nearby woods.

A 16-year-old boy appeared in court on Friday, charged with the murder and rape of the six-year-old girl. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.