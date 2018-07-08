Mourners to pay tribute to Alesha MacPhail at candlelit vigil

The body of Alesha MacPhail was discovered on the Isle of Bute
Crowds will come together on the Isle of Bute to remember Alesha MacPhail at a candlelit vigil.

Hundreds of people will gather at Rothesay’s Guildford Square at 8pm on Sunday in memory of the six-year-old.

Alesha MacPhail was reported missing on Monday morning while staying with her father and grandparents. Her body was discovered thee hours later in nearby woods.

A 16-year-old boy appeared in court on Friday, charged with the murder and rape of the six-year-old girl. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.