Motorhome business cashes in on North Coast 500 success

A Highland motorhome company has signalled further growth thanks to the popularity of the North Coast 500 route.

North 500 Motorhomes, which is based in Inverness, is in the process of growing its fleet and expanding into the Central Belt after a successful second season.

The firm has now invested more than £1 million in its fleet of motorhomes and site in the city.

The company’s operations director Colin Harrison said: “Our first year was really about dipping our toe in the market and testing the level of demand. We couldn’t have hoped for a better start and our second season has exceeded expectations.

“The Highlands has a shortage of affordable accommodation, particularly at the height of the summer. Our motorhomes meet this demand, allowing more people to visit the Highlands and enjoy the NC500 route in an affordable way.”

The company is in the process of expanding its Inverness fleet for the 2019 tourist season and also has its sights set on opening a second base, near Edinburgh Airport, after securing a site.