Motorcyclist killed in Bathgate after coming off bike and striking telecom box

A 37-year-old motorcyclist has died after coming off his bike and striking a telecom box in Bathgate.

The incident happened on the A89 Glasgow Road at around 10:05pm on Saturday 13th July.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

In a statement, police said the motorcyclist was riding west on his Suzuki GSXR600 motorcycle when he came off the bike at Rendezvous Place and struck a telecom box.

Road Policing Officers responded along with the Scottish Ambulance Service and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inquiries into the full circumstance of this collision are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Dominic Doyle, from the Lothians and Scottish Borders Road Policing Unit, said: "Our investigation so far has led us to conclude that no other vehicles have been involved but we are eager to speak with anyone who can help us establish exactly what has happened during this incident.

"Any motorists or members of the public who were in the area of the A89 on Saturday evening and who believe they have any relevant information, including dash-cam footage of the collision, should contact police immediately.

"We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the man's family at this very difficult time."

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Livingston via 101 and quote incident number 4874 of the 13th July.