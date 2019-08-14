Motorcyclist killed in Aberdeenshire crash is named

A motorcyclist who died in a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire has been named.

Russell Maycock was involved in a collision with a black Mazda 6 while riding his black Kawasaki motorbike about 12:20pm on Tuesday.

The incident happened on the A97 near Kildrummy in the Alford area.

READ MORE: Man accused of stabbing Outlander actor Tam Dean Burn unfit to stand trial

The 53-year-old, from Dunning in Perth and Kinross, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, from the road policing unit, said: "Our enquiries into the collision are ongoing and I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and who hasn't spoken to police to do so.

"We have officers supporting Russell's family at this time and our thoughts are very much with them."