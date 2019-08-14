Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle crash on A97

Have your say

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Aberdeenshire.

The two-vehicle collision on the A97 Kildrummy to Mossat road near Alford at around 12.25pm on Tuesday.

It involved a black Mazda car and a black Kawasaki motorbike.

Police Scotland confirmed the 53-year-old biker died at the scene.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: "Our thoughts at this difficult time are with the man's family and we have officers supporting them.

"Enquiries into the collision are ongoing and I would urge anyone who was on the A97 or the A944 prior to the time of the collision to contact us."