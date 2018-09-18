Motive Offshore Group goes Dutch

Aberdeenshire-based Motive Offshore Group is continuing to expand its global presence after striking a joint venture agreement in the Netherlands.

The marine equipment specialist, which is headquartered in Boyndie, has joined forces with Rotterdam-based Euro Rope in a £1 million fleet investment to launch a new business – EuroWinch.

The new venture leads the way to Motive stocking its equipment in Rotterdam – home to Europe’s largest port – and allowing the team to meet European client demand for high quality rental equipment.

The collaboration in the Netherlands increases the Scots firm’s global footprint to six fleet locations, including the UK, Norway, Houston, Brazil and the Middle East.

EuroWinch, which will be owned by Motive directors James Gregg and Dave Acton, along with Euro Rope director Jacques Vroegop, has a team boasting a combined 35 years in the oil and gas, marine and engineering fields.

A six-strong team has been deployed to support the new venture, which has already secured several contracts with Rotterdam-based clients.

Gregg said: “We are building a global presence in response to our clients’ requirements and the Netherlands has been on our radar for some time.

“Launching the business jointly with Jacques will give us an advantage to win more work in the Netherlands and it ensures we have a strong fleet of equipment ready to be deployed across Europe.

“We are experienced in offshore wind and decommissioning and both these areas are key markets in the Netherlands. We are also set to target Belgium, Germany and France.”

With its highest turnover to date in 2017 of £10m, Motive now employs 85 staff at its base in Boyndie and office in Dyce and is on track for an additional 20 per cent growth in 2018. It is estimated that EuroWinch will hit a £1m turnover in the next three years.