Morrisons to offer £10 of unsold fresh food for just £3

Scots will be able to buy boxes of unsold fresh food from their local Morrisons for just £3 after the supermarket rolled out its tie up with app Too Good to Go.

Food which is due to go off and would otherwise be thrown away will be available to purchase through the app. However, the contents of the £3.09 boxes - which is worth at least £10 - will only be revealed when picked up from the local supermarket.

The box of fresh food will be sold for 3.09 - but is worth at least 10.

The service has been trialled in a handful of stores and Morrisons has today announced that it will be available in all 494 of its supermarkets nationwide from tomorrow. It is the first supermarket to join the app, which works with restaurants and cafes including YO! and Caffe Nero to battle food waste and offer an option for people who are on a tight budget.

The supermarket expects to distribute 350,000 boxes of unsold food in the next year that will reduce CO2 emissions by 882 tonnes – the equivalent of driving from London to Edinburgh 5,351 times.

Jayne Wall, market street director at Morrisons, said: “We are using technology to help us reduce food waste and to help more people afford to eat well. It will also mean we waste less food this Christmas as it will find a home for products that can’t be sold after the festive period.”.

Hayley Conick, UK country manager at Too Good To Go, said: “Every single day perfectly edible food goes to waste simply because it isn’t sold, and this is having detrimental effects on our planet. In fact, food waste contributes to 8 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

"We need greater awareness of the issue of food waste, so we are delighted to welcome Morrisons as our first UK supermarket partner. Together we can fight food waste and ensure that quality surplus produce doesn’t end up in the bin.”