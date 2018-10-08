Morris & Spottiswood buys Livingston firm

Have your say

Morris & Spottiswood has acquired a West Lothian-based firm in a bid to drive mechanical and electrical (M&E) growth in line with its ambitious group strategy.

The construction company announced it has acquired Livingston Mechanical Services and will manage the firm as part of its group, retaining all existing staff.

Further details of the deal were not disclosed.

Chief executive Jon Dunwell said the buy-out will increase Morris & Spottiswood’s stronghold in northern regions and enhance its rapidly expanding M&E division in a “major growth market across the UK”.

Dunwell said: “Our M&E division is growing quickly, with a turnover of £20 million in 2017.

“Historically we have always performed better in the ‘electrical’ element of this market, so we have been focusing specifically on bolstering our mechanical team.

“[Livingston Mechanical Services] is an ideal fit and we believe the integration of our teams will be a seamless and enjoyable transition.”

Fred Jamieson, managing director at Livingston Mechanical Services, added: “It’s a very proud moment to be joining an industry leader like Morris & Spottiswood, and this in itself is a firm endorsement of our services.

“We have worked with the Morris & Spottiswood team for many years and already benefit from a sound professional relationship.”

Headquartered in Glasgow, Morris & Spottiswood employs some 410 people and has a turnover of £80m.