More than 30 police quiz drivers in hunt for missing Fife student

More than 30 police have quizzed drivers in the search for a student who has been missing for more than a week.

Duncan Sim, 19, has been missing since 14 March when he was last seen outside Madras rugby club in St Andrews, Fife, about 11:15pm.

He failed to return to his accommodation and has not been seen since.

Officers spoke to drivers last night and members of the public in the search for Mr Sim.

Police questioned 70 motorists in St Andrews town centre between 10:30pm and 12:30am on Wednesday into today as well as conducting further door-to-door inquiries nearby.

Mr Sim is described as a white, about 6ft and of medium build.

He has brown hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing a grey suit jacket, white shirt and a blue and white tie.

Chief Inspector Steven Hamilton said: “Duncan has now been missing for over a week and we continue to use all available resources at our disposal in order to trace him.

“Last night, officers spoke with members of the St Andrews community as we continue to establish Duncan’s movements after he left Madras rugby club.

“I would again appeal to the public to think back to last Wednesday evening and ask themselves if they saw Duncan, or have seen a man matching his description since this time, to come forward to help with ongoing inquiries.”

He urged local residents to check their vehicles, gardens, outbuildings and sheds for the missing teenager.

Mr Hamilton added: “I would like to extend my thanks to the local community and members of the public who have come forward following our appeals for information.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.