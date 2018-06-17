More than £2M to boost energy efficiency in homes and businesses

More than £2 million is being put forward to help Scottish households and businesses boost energy efficiency

Money has been given to 15 councils to help projects as part of the new Energy Efficient Scotland programme.

The Scottish Government funding will also support local authorities to identify opportunities for efficiency improvements and heat decarbonisation.

Energy minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “There will be challenges and opportunities in transforming Scotland’s homes and buildings to be warmer, greener and more energy efficient, and so we are testing various approaches to drive further action on energy efficiency during the programme’s transition phase.

“This includes how best to engage with consumers, communities and Scotland’s businesses on this important issue, as demonstrated by the innovative project here in Peebles which, with this announcement of new funding, will now be extended to cover the wider Tweeddale area.”

Councils with projects receiving funding are Clackmannanshire, Edinburgh, East Lothian, Falkirk, Fife, Glasgow, Highland, Inverclyde, Midlothian, North Lanarkshire, Orkney, Renfrewshire, Scottish Borders, Shetland, South Ayrshire.

Energy Efficient Scotland was launched by the First Minister in May.

The programme builds on existing legislation and programmes supporting the efficiency of homes, businesses and public buildings.

