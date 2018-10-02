More than 200 charge points planned for Edinburgh’s electric car revolution

Edinburgh could become “a world leader for electric vehicles”, with ground-breaking plans to install more than 200 new charging points around the Scottish capital set to move forward.

The city council’s transport and environment committee will this Thursday consider approving a business case to roll out improved electric vehicle infrastructure across Edinburgh with a £3.3 million price-tag. The ambitious plans would involve an additional 211 charging points being installed by 2023. The points would include 111 fast chargers, 23 rapid chargers and 77 slow chargers.

By 2020, an extra 69 charging points would be needed in phase one of the project. A total of 68 locations for multiple charging points have been identified across Edinburgh to create strategic hubs for motorists. The council has applied to Transport Scotland’s Switched On Towns and Cities fund for £2m of funding towards the upgrade.

An extra £1.1m would be needed by 2020 to provide the new charging points and a further £2.2m by 2023, along with substantial annual running costs. The council hopes to generate an estimated £1.3m a year from motorists paying to charge their vehicles.

The business case suggests a 20p per kWh fee for all users, along with a 30p connection fee for residents and business, £1 for taxis and private hire cars, and £2 at park-and-ride sites.

Research estimates 7,714 tonnes of carbon would be saved each year once the points are up and running and 14.2 tonnes of nitrogen dioxide would be removed from the city. The independent study and business case by the Energy Saving Trust (EST) is the first in Scotland and “puts Edinburgh at the forefront” of electric vehicle work in Scotland – and potentially the UK. The findings predict by 2023 there will be 9,874 residential electric vehicles, 623 electric taxis and 77 plug-in vehicles visiting the city’s park-and-ride sites each day.

Transport and environment convener Cllr Lesley Macinnes said: “Edinburgh is in the vanguard of a nationwide drive to improve electric vehicle infrastructure and this business case will help us make great strides towards a greener, healthier capital.

“Electric vehicles are only part of the solution to worsening air quality, however, alongside the other key elements of our wider sustainable transport agenda for the capital such as promoting use of public transport and active travel like walking and cycling.”

There are 715 electric vehicles registered by Edinburgh residents. Around 40 public charge points are already installed and registered.