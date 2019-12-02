More engineers drafted in to help with Falkirk gas supply problems

Extra engineers from across Scotland are being drafted in to help reach all those affected by gas supply issues as quickly as possible.

In their latest update this morning, gas distribution company SGN says that by the end of last night, engineers had turned off gas supplies to more than 3000 homes.

Camelon Community Centre (Camelon Education Centre). Twin electric cooker hobs and electric heaters are available to the most vulnerable in the affected areas from Camelon Community Centre. Pic: Michael Gillen

The statement said: “We’ve restarted visiting homes this morning and we’ll be calling at as many more affected properites as possible to turn off your gas supply at the meter today.

“We’re drafting in extra engineers from across Scotland to help reach everyone as quickly as possible.

“Please remember it’s essential that our engineers gain access to your property if your meter is inside your home, for example under the stairs or in a cupboard.

“If your meter is outside your home - in a white or brown meter box - we won’t need you to give us access.”

More than 8000 properties have been without gas since early on Sunday morning, with those in Bainsford, Carron, Carronshore, Larbert, Langlees, New Carron Village, Skinflats and Stenhousemuir affected.

Falkirk Council has closed 13 schools in the region for today due to the issue.

SGN expects the crisis to last “some days”, and homes affected will have to be reconnected individually - presenting potential difficulties for people who have work or other commitments.

Emergency electrical appliances are being made available at Camelon Community Centre for those affected who are elderly, disabled, chronically sick, have young children or other special needs.

You can also request these appliances by calling 0800 912 1717.

SGN said the customer information centre which has been set up at Camelon Community Centre reopens at 9am this morning.

They said: “We’ll be there all day to help if you’ve got any questions.

“We still have electric hot plates and heaters available for residents with young children, a disability, a long-term mental or physical condition, who are a bit older or live with someone who is. Please visit us at Camelon Community Centre if you need an appliance.”

The gas distributor has thanked residents for their patience, but says it is likely to be several more days until everyone’s gas supplies are restored.

The statement added: “Thank you for your patience so far. We appreciate it’s not easy being without your gas supply in the cold weather and we’re doing all we can to get your gas back on as quickly as possible.

“It’s likely it will be several more days until everyone’s gas supplies are restored.

“In the meantime, we’re continuing to work closely with Falkirk Council and Police Scotland, as well as other local organisations, to support the community – prioritising those who are vulnerable to make sure they’re well looked after while they’re without gas.”

A further update is expected at 11am this morning.