He was rescued by a passing vessel and then winched onboard a Coastguard helicopter after spending around an hour in the water in the Moray Firth.

The man, as well as two others, went into the water at Chanonry Point on the Black Isle to help a dog.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dog and the two other men managed to safely get out of the water, however, one man was swept around half a mile on the incoming tide.

A rescue operation was launched and Kessock RNLI lifeboat and Coastguard teams from Inverness, Cromarty and Nairn went to the scene along with the helicopter.

The Coastguard said the man was conscious and breathing when he was rescued from the water but there was no further information about his condition.

He was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Moray Firth: Man airlifted to hospital after being swept away while trying to rescue dog.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.