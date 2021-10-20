He was rescued by a passing vessel and then winched onboard a Coastguard helicopter after spending around an hour in the water in the Moray Firth.
The man, as well as two others, went into the water at Chanonry Point on the Black Isle to help a dog.
The dog and the two other men managed to safely get out of the water, however, one man was swept around half a mile on the incoming tide.
Read More
A rescue operation was launched and Kessock RNLI lifeboat and Coastguard teams from Inverness, Cromarty and Nairn went to the scene along with the helicopter.
The Coastguard said the man was conscious and breathing when he was rescued from the water but there was no further information about his condition.
He was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.