MoonWalk heroes: Derek Knox: ‘What it’s like being an Edinburgh taxi driver’

AHEAD of MoonWalk Scotland next month, we speak to five different participants from five different backgrounds about who they are, where they come from and why they’re ‘walking the walk’. First up is Edinburgh cabbie Derek Knox from Prestonpans.

I have been an Edinburgh taxi cab driver for over 30 years, and before that I was a milkman for Kennerty Farm Dairies for 15 years, delivering milk and I drove an electric milk float in Edinburgh City Centre.

I had been studying for the Edinburgh taxi test and had passed it - it came just in time, as the dairy closed and I was made redundant.

Here I am today, over 30 years later, still an Edinburgh taxi driver.

I really enjoy my job as I meet people from all over the world, hearing stories about their lives and their cultures.

Sometimes I’m a wee bit naughty though.

I took a group of tourists to Waverley Station once. They told me they were going to Loch Ness and asked me what Nessie eats.

With a totally straight face, I said “It eats digestive biscuits!”.

On the way to the station, they asked me to stop at a shop and they bought 10 packets of digestives. I make sure I’m a bit more truthful now.

I have been a driver for City Cabs for the past 14 years.

City Cabs have been in Edinburgh for over 90 years and sponsor various charities.

One of the charities is Walk the Walk, who organise The MoonWalk Scotland.

To support The MoonWalk, I’ve been driving round for the last 18 months, with my taxi covered in the Pink MoonWalk tartan - it’s easy to spot me.

If you do see me driving around town or the suburbs please feel free to help this amazing charity by taking a unique picture or selfie of my tartan taxi and post it on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, tagging @CityCabsEdin and using #moonwalktaxi.

City Cabs will give £5 for each unique photo - let’s bring in those fivers!

The MoonWalk Scotland 2018 is on Saturday 9 June. Sign up now at walkthewalk.org