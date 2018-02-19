‘Modest’ alcohol consumption could help you live longer

Health experts have claimed that drinking one or two glasses of beer or wine each night could actually prolong your life.

Evidence has emerged that consuming a few alcoholic beverages each evening may see you live in to your nineties - despite the fact that doing so would also increase your weight.

After studying a sample of 1700 people aged 90 and over, experts from the University of California say that a modest daily consumption of alcohol could be one of five factors contributing to a longer life.

They say the data suggests that one to two glasses of your favourite alcoholic beverage could reduce your risk of premature death by up to 18% compared to those who abstained from drinking altogether.

Professor Claudia Kawas said: “‘I have no explanation for it, but I do firmly believe that modest drinking improves longevity.”

Individuals who spent just 15 to 45 minutes exercising each day lowered their risk of premature death by 11%, while a similar result appeared for those who drank two cups of coffee every day.

Even more surprisingly, the study found that being a little overweight - but not obese - could also help you live to a ripe old age, cutting the risk of premature death by 3%.

Professor Kawas added: “It’s not bad to be skinny when you’re young but it’s very bad to be skinny when you’re old.

“People should try to incorporate as many of these things into their day if they wish to give themselves the best chance of living to a ripe age.

“Our data shows none of these lifestyle factors make any difference to the likelihood you will develop dementia.”