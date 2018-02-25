Mixed feelings for Britain’s youngest mum after birth of second daughter

BRITAIN’s youngest mum has spoken of her mixed feelings after she gave birth to her second baby girl.

Tressa Middleton, from Bathgate, West Lothian, hit the headlines when she gave birth in 2006 when she was just 12 years old.

In an interview with the Sunday Mail newspaper, Tressa, who is now 24, said she hoped baby Arihanna could meet her big sister when she grows up.

“I felt pure joy the moment Arihanna was born,” she said. “There were times I thought I’d never have another baby, like it wasn’t meant to be.

“But I also feel so guilty, because Arihanna is with me and my older daughter is not. It breaks my heart that Arihanna will grow up without knowing her big sister.”

Tressa welcomed her daughter with partner Darren Young, 31, in October.

“Arihanna will always know she has a big sister,” she continued. “I talk to her about it now, even though she can’t understand. She’ll never be a secret.”

“I really hope that one day they can meet. It would mean the world to me.”