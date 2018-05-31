Missing walker’s body found in Scottish Highlands

Have your say

Rescuers searching for a missing walker have found a body in the Scottish Highlands.

Ian Stalker, 65, was reported overdue on Wednesday from a walk in the Knoydart area, close to the Isle of Skye, the previous day.

A body was recovered on Wednesday evening during searches involving a coastguard helicopter and Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team.

Mr Stalker’s family have been informed, police said.

Sergeant Keith Almond said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”