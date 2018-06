Have your say

A 28-year-old Scot who was reported missing in Australia has been found.

Police issued an appeal after Daniel Buckner’s relatives last reporting hearing from him on 21 May while he was in Darwin.

Australia’s Northern Territory Police said Mr Buckner, who has family connections to the Isle of Skye, had been located safe and well in Queensland.

Lochaber and Skye Police Division posted an appeal on Twitter to help trace Mr Buckner, who has family in Staffin, Skye.