Missing monkey captured in Highlands after four nights on the run

All good adventures must come to an end.
By Alison Campsie
Published 1st Feb 2024, 12:45 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 12:46 GMT
A monkey which spent four nights in the wild after breaking the fence at a Highland zoo has been found.

The Japanese Macaque was trapped by rangers near Kincraig on Thursday morning and taken home to the Highland Wildlife Park as his bid for freedom came to an end.

Yesterday, footage showed the monkey hiding out in woodland near the village.

A Japanese Macaque that went on the run for four nights in the Highlands has been captured and returned to its home at the Highland Wildlife Park at Kincraig. PIC: Carl Nagle.A Japanese Macaque that went on the run for four nights in the Highlands has been captured and returned to its home at the Highland Wildlife Park at Kincraig. PIC: Carl Nagle.
A Japanese Macaque that went on the run for four nights in the Highlands has been captured and returned to its home at the Highland Wildlife Park at Kincraig. PIC: Carl Nagle.
A widespread search for the fugitive was launched after it escaped from the zoo near Kingussie on Sunday morning, possibly to avoid a fight with rival males.

After crossing the main Perth to Inverness rail line and a number of roads, the monkey – dubbed Kingussie Kong by locals - was spotted in back gardens in Kincraig eating from bird feeders and exploring the surrounds. Cairngorms Mountain Rescue Team was called in to aid the search for the monkey using their thermal imaging equipment.

Japanese macaques – also known as snow monkeys – have been successfully bred at the zoo for a number of years. Around 40 monkeys call Highland Wildlife Park Home but for four nights the macaque had a taste of life outside the perimeter fence.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, which runs the park, has yet to comment on the detail surrounding the monkey’s capture but rangers were known to have anaesthetic darts at their disposal as the search got underway. The monkey has been checked over by veterinary staff ahead of his return to the enclosure at the wildlife park.

