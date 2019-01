Police have confirmed that missing Livingston 14-year-old schoolboy, Peter Hammond, has been found safe and well.

Peter Hammond was reported missing yesterday afternoon.

He had last been seen at 12:20pm when he disappeared from James Young Secondary School in Quentin Rise, Dedridge in the West Lothian town.

Police have now confirmed that the teenager has been found safe and well.

Officers have thanked the public for sharing their missing person appeal.