Police searching for missing Galashiels man Jamie West say he has been traced.

Mr West, 34, was reported missing at around 12.45am yesterday, and police said they were “growing increasingly concerned for his safety and wellbeing”, and were carrying out enquiries.

However, PC Nick Walker said this morning: “Police Scotland can confirm that missing person Jamie West, missing in the Galashiels area has been traced.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance.”