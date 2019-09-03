Missing Edinburgh schoolboy last seen late at night near Waverley Mall

Concerns are growing for the welfare of an Edinburgh boy who was last seen late at night on Monday.

Aaron Strachan was last seen in the Waverly Mall area of the city centre around 9pm on Monday and there are concerns for his welfare. Police have issued an appeal in efforts to trace the 14-year-old. Aaron is descried as 5ft11, slim build with curly brown hair. Anyone who may have seen Aaron since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0906 of the 02/09/2019.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.