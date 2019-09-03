Missing Edinburgh schoolboy found safe and well

A missing schoolboy has been found safe and well.

Aaron Strachan had last been seen in the Waverly Mall area of the city centre around 9pm on Monday and concerns were growing for his welfare.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that the 14-year-old had been found safe and well.

