Missing East Kilbride twins found safe and well

A major search operation to find 14-year-old twin boys who were reported missing from East Kilbride has ended.

Aiden and Aaron Lochrie (14) left their home address around 07:30am on Saturday 6 July 2019 and were reported missing.

Police say they were found safe and well this morning in Hamilton.

Aiden (left) and Aaron Lochrie were last seen in East Kilbride. Picture: Police Scotland

