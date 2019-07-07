Missing East Kilbride twins found safe and well Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A major search operation to find 14-year-old twin boys who were reported missing from East Kilbride has ended. Aiden and Aaron Lochrie (14) left their home address around 07:30am on Saturday 6 July 2019 and were reported missing. Police say they were found safe and well this morning in Hamilton. Aiden (left) and Aaron Lochrie were last seen in East Kilbride. Picture: Police Scotland Orange Walk Glasgow: 8 people arrested at year’s biggest march Danielle Rowley: SNP aren’t serious about opposing fracking