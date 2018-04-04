Misery for commuters as Glasgow to Edinburgh trains disrupted

One of Scotland’s busiest rail routes is set to be disrupted until at least noon as a signalling fault is affecting services between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

A signalling fault caused by flooding at Linlithgow has caused delays to the main route between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh Waverley, with cancellations and further disruption also expected.

The announcement was made by Scotrail around 7.30am, just as the busy commuter route was entering rush hour, with the fault primarily causing problems on the stretch of track between Edinburgh and Falkirk High.

The disruption is expected to last until noon, with cancellations and service alterations in place until then.

Scotrail’s website advises commuters to considering using the alternative Queen Street to Waverley via Bathgate route, which has not been affected by the disruption.

The alternative route between the two cities which runs from Glasgow Central station to Edinburgh via Shotts is also closed for a ten-day period, with replacement busses running.

The main Glasgow to Edinburgh route has not had problems to seek in recent months, with a train shortage due to delayed delivery of new rolling stock leading to warnings of further overcrowding.